Should You Think About Buying Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Now?

Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of UK£29.37 to UK£32.00 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Matthey’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Johnson Matthey?

According to my valuation model, Johnson Matthey seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Johnson Matthey today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £34.03, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Johnson Matthey’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Johnson Matthey?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Johnson Matthey's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JMAT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JMAT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Johnson Matthey as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Johnson Matthey has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

