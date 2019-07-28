Should You Think About Buying Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Now?

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Judges Scientific’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Judges Scientific

Is Judges Scientific still cheap?

Judges Scientific appears to be overvalued by 40.99% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£35.21 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £24.97. This means that the opportunity to buy Judges Scientific at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Judges Scientific’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Judges Scientific generate?

AIM:JDG Past and Future Earnings, July 28th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Judges Scientific. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JDG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe JDG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JDG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JDG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Judges Scientific. You can find everything you need to know about Judges Scientific in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Judges Scientific, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.