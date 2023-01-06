Should You Think About Buying Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) Now?

While Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Karex Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Karex Berhad Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Karex Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR1.21, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Karex Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Karex Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Karex Berhad. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KAREX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KAREX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KAREX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

