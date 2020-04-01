Should You Think About Buying La Doria S.p.A. (BIT:LD) Now?

La Doria S.p.A. (BIT:LD), which is in the food business, and is based in Italy, led the BIT gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at La Doria’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is La Doria worth?

Good news, investors! La Doria is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €16.99, but it is currently trading at €8.76 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because La Doria’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of La Doria look like?

BIT:LD Past and Future Earnings April 1st 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 68% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for La Doria. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on La Doria. You can find everything you need to know about La Doria in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in La Doria, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

