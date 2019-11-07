Should You Think About Buying Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$88.82 and falling to the lows of US$78.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Leidos Holdings's current trading price of US$85.13 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Leidos Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Leidos Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Leidos Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 3.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Leidos Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $88.35, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Leidos Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Leidos Holdings generate?

NYSE:LDOS Past and Future Earnings, November 7th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Leidos Holdings, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LDOS’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LDOS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Leidos Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Leidos Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Leidos Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

