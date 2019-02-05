Should You Think About Buying Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) Now?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU), which is in the reits business, and is based in Singapore, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust

What’s the opportunity in Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust?

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s ratio of 22.66x is above its peer average of 13.33x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the REITs industry. In addition to this, it seems like Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust look like?

SGX:D5IU Future Profit February 5th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 51%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in D5IU’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe D5IU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on D5IU for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for D5IU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust. You can find everything you need to know about Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



