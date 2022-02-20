Should You Think About Buying Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Now?

While Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lumentum Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Lumentum Holdings

What's the opportunity in Lumentum Holdings?

Great news for investors – Lumentum Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $156.51, but it is currently trading at US$99.08 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Lumentum Holdings’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Lumentum Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Lumentum Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LITE is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LITE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LITE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lumentum Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Lumentum Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

