Should You Think About Buying The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) Now?

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), which is in the entertainment business, and is based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Madison Square Garden’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Madison Square Garden still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$237 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of $190.25. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Madison Square Garden’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Madison Square Garden generate?

NYSE:MSG Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Madison Square Garden, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe MSG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Madison Square Garden. You can find everything you need to know about Madison Square Garden in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Madison Square Garden, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

