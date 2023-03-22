Should You Think About Buying Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$65.17 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$51.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Malibu Boats' current trading price of US$55.97 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Malibu Boats’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Malibu Boats Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Malibu Boats’s ratio of 6.71x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.47x, which means if you buy Malibu Boats today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Malibu Boats should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Malibu Boats’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Malibu Boats generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Malibu Boats, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MBUU’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MBUU? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MBUU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Malibu Boats.

