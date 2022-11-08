Should You Think About Buying MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP) Now?

While MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the JSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine MAS’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is MAS Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy MAS today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is ZAR23.55, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, MAS has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from MAS?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 73% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for MAS. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MSP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about MAS as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MAS you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in MAS, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

