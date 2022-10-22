Should You Think About Buying MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now?

While MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$124 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$74.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MKS Instruments' current trading price of US$79.22 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MKS Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is MKS Instruments Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – MKS Instruments is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.48x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.28x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, MKS Instruments’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of MKS Instruments look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 10.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for MKS Instruments, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MKSI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MKSI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MKSI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MKS Instruments you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in MKS Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

