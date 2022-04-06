Should You Think About Buying Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Now?

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND), is not the largest company out there, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Monadelphous Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Monadelphous Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Monadelphous Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$13.70, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Monadelphous Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Monadelphous Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Monadelphous Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MND’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MND, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Monadelphous Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Monadelphous Group, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

