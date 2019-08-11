Should You Think About Buying Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Now?

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND), which is in the construction business, and is based in Australia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to A$19.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of A$17.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Monadelphous Group's current trading price of A$17.4 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monadelphous Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Monadelphous Group worth?

According to my valuation model, Monadelphous Group seems to be fairly priced at around 0.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Monadelphous Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$17.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Monadelphous Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Monadelphous Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Monadelphous Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MND’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MND, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Monadelphous Group.