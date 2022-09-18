Should You Think About Buying Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Now?

While Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£20.65 and falling to the lows of UK£16.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Morgan Sindall Group's current trading price of UK£16.26 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Morgan Sindall Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Morgan Sindall Group?

Great news for investors – Morgan Sindall Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Morgan Sindall Group’s ratio of 7.45x is below its peer average of 14.74x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. What’s more interesting is that, Morgan Sindall Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Morgan Sindall Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Morgan Sindall Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MGNS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGNS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MGNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Morgan Sindall Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Morgan Sindall Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Morgan Sindall Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

