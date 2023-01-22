Should You Think About Buying Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Now?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Motorola Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Motorola Solutions Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Motorola Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 12.52% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Motorola Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $226.89, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Motorola Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Motorola Solutions look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Motorola Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 63%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MSI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Motorola Solutions at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Motorola Solutions you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Motorola Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

