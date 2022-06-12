Should You Think About Buying Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$392 and falling to the lows of US$166. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Netflix's current trading price of US$183 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Netflix’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Netflix

What is Netflix worth?

Good news, investors! Netflix is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Netflix’s ratio of 16.23x is below its peer average of 25.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Entertainment industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Netflix’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Netflix look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Netflix. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since NFLX is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFLX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NFLX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Netflix, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Netflix has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Netflix, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disney fires TV content chief, Goldman downgrades Netflix

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details how Disney has fired its TV content chief Peter Rice, how streaming platforms are attempting consistent messaging, and Goldman Sachs's downgrade of Netflix stock to 'Sell.'

  • Amazon has huge Father's Day savings on Dewalt

    Simplify your woodworking tasks this Memorial Day Weekend with these discounted power tools from Amazon.

  • Shareholders in Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock...

  • Is Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) A Risky Investment?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • How Much Of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Do Institutions Own?

    If you want to know who really controls ALLETE, Inc. ( NYSE:ALE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Iridium Communications' (NASDAQ:IRDM) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

    When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often...

  • Climate change: Investment in mining 'needs to nearly double' to achieve net zero, BofA says

    Current levels of metals needed to decarbonize economies won't be sufficient to reach climate targets, a recent Bank of America note cautioned.

  • WSJ Opinion: Are Democrats Hearing the Message of Primary Voters?

    Journal Editorial Report: San Francisco recalls progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin. Images: Getty Images/Bloomberg Composite: Mark Kelly

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Is Down 59% in 2022. Should You Buy the Dip?

    A dramatic stock price crash like the one Roku is experiencing doesn't necessarily make it cheap.

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Want to Collect a Special Dividend? Buy This Energy Name Now

    Everyone loves gifts. But not everyone thinks of corporations as gift-givers. Nevertheless, many companies do dole out monetary "gifts" to shareholders in the form of dividends. In fact, smart investors know that some companies pay more than one type of dividend: regular dividends and special dividends.

  • Suze Orman says to do this right now if you’re worried about inflation

    The rate of U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6% in May as overall prices for things including rent, gas and food all remain on the rise. “I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time,” Orman recently told CNBC, prior to the release of May’s CPI data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first is a fixed rate when the purchaser buys the bond, and the second is the inflation adjustment rate, which is reset every six months based on inflation.

  • Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham are bracing for plunging stocks, stubborn inflation, and a painful recession. Here's what 10 elite investors are saying about the market outlook.

    David Einhorn, Stanley Druckenmiller, and other leading investors are predicting further pain for markets.

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flags

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.