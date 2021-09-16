Should You Think About Buying Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Now?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Orion Engineered Carbons’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Orion Engineered Carbons still cheap?

Good news, investors! Orion Engineered Carbons is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.63x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.85x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Orion Engineered Carbons’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Orion Engineered Carbons look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.3% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Orion Engineered Carbons. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although OEC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OEC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OEC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Orion Engineered Carbons, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

