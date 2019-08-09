Should You Think About Buying OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of $117.03 and falling to the lows of $100.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether OSI Systems's current trading price of $108.37 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OSI Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for OSI Systems

Is OSI Systems still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy OSI Systems today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $112.7, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, OSI Systems’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will OSI Systems generate?

NasdaqGS:OSIS Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. OSI Systems’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OSIS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OSIS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on OSI Systems. You can find everything you need to know about OSI Systems in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in OSI Systems, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.