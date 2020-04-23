Should You Think About Buying Polygiene AB (publ.) (STO:POLYG) Now?

Polygiene AB (publ.) (STO:POLYG), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the OM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Polygiene AB (publ.)’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Polygiene AB (publ.) still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Polygiene AB (publ.) seems to be fairly priced at around 2.82% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Polygiene AB (publ.) today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SEK7.45, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Polygiene AB (publ.)’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Polygiene AB (publ.) generate?

OM:POLYG Past and Future Earnings April 23rd 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Polygiene AB (publ.). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? POLYG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on POLYG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Polygiene AB (publ.). You can find everything you need to know about Polygiene AB (publ.) in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Polygiene AB (publ.), you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

