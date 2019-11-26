Should You Think About Buying Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) Now?

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH), which is in the insurance business, and is based in Bermuda, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.88x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.1x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RQIH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RQIH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RQIH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings.