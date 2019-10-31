Should You Think About Buying Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Now?

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM), which is in the industrials business, and is based in Germany, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €118 and falling to the lows of €98.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rheinmetall's current trading price of €108 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rheinmetall’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Rheinmetall

What's the opportunity in Rheinmetall?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rheinmetall today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €130.72, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Rheinmetall’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Rheinmetall look like?

XTRA:RHM Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Rheinmetall. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RHM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RHM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Rheinmetall. You can find everything you need to know about Rheinmetall in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Rheinmetall, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.