Should You Think About Buying Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Now?

While Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.45 and falling to the lows of RM1.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rhong Khen International Berhad's current trading price of RM1.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rhong Khen International Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Rhong Khen International Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.74x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.78x, which means if you buy Rhong Khen International Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Rhong Khen International Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Rhong Khen International Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Rhong Khen International Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Rhong Khen International Berhad's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RKI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RKI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RKI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RKI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Rhong Khen International Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rhong Khen International Berhad you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Rhong Khen International Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

