Should You Think About Buying Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Now?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sanmina’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Sanmina

What Is Sanmina Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.67x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.41x, which means if you buy Sanmina today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Sanmina should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sanmina’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sanmina generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 20% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Sanmina. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SANM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SANM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SANM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SANM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sanmina, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Sanmina and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sanmina, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian chess referee spars with governing body

    STORY: “Initially, I didn't choose to be a political person, but it happened in my life that I have to be the voice of Iranian people.” Location: LondonThis Iranian chess referee says a gesture of solidarity has caused a feud with the game’s governing body Shohreh Bayat wore a ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ T-shirt at a tournament in October soon after protests over Mahsa Amini’s death began (Shohreh Bayat, Chess arbiter)“I don't think it is normal to stay quiet about this. This is a big human rights matter, and I think if we stay quiet about these things, we cannot forgive ourselves.” Bayat says the move angered International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich She accuses Dvorkovich, a former Russian deputy prime minister, of succumbing to geopolitics“I found it unfair because from one hand, there was no dress code rule for the tournament, for arbiters.” /// “There were three words, ‘Women. Life. Freedom.’, and none of these words are, I mean, negative or something. These are such beautiful words about women's rights and human rights.”

  • Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

    A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone. Masika Makasi, 25, was sitting under a tent outside the church when she heard a noise that sounded like a tire going flat, she told the AP from her home in Kasindi.

  • Shareholders in Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Aecon Group Inc. ( TSE:ARE ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But over the...

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Suggests It's 50% Undervalued

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DZS Inc. ( NASDAQ:DZSI...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Definitive Healthcare...

  • Shareholders in Agora (NASDAQ:API) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Agora, Inc. ( NASDAQ:API ) share price has gained some 48% in the last three...

  • Retired Herman Miller office furniture salesman finds purpose giving old desk chairs a second life

    After 35 years as a successful salesman for Herman Miller, Jim Hardaway failed at retirement. Now he's working to keep the office furniture he sold out of landfills

  • 20 Biggest Ohio Companies and Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Ohio companies and stocks. The seventh most populous state in the U.S., Ohio has a GDP of over $656 billion. If it was a […]

  • Is Canadian inflation on a sustainable path to 2%? Essentials offer clues

    As Canadian inflation slows, the cost of essentials, such as food and rent, offers pointers as to whether it will return sustainably to the Bank of Canada's 2% target, say economists, as those items are key drivers of inflation expectations. Canada's consumer price index report for December, due on Tuesday, is expected to show headline inflation cooling to 6.3%, its lowest annual rate since last February, from 6.8% in November. Their focus is on the breadth of price increases as well as more timely, three-month rates of core inflation and items in the CPI basket that are essential to consumers.

  • New rule on pistol attachments to boost gun safety, U.S. Justice Department says

    The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as "stabilizing braces," implementing a key move in the Biden administration's efforts to beef up gun control regulations. A stabilizing brace is an attachment to a pistol that functionally turns it into a short-barreled rifle, similar to a sawed-off shotgun. The new rule clarifies that pistols modified by a stabilizing brace are subject to those additional requirements, department officials said.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    These hedge fund managers outperformed the market over the last three years, and they're both buying FAANG stocks.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • 3 Oil and Gas Stocks with Huge Prospects in 2023

    While many investors now believe inflation and elevated energy prices are in the rear-view mirror there are still catalysts that can cause energy prices to rally in 2023

  • Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies

    Sam Trabucco stepped down as co-CEO of Alameda Research months before the hedge fund's collapse. He said he was going to sail on his new yacht.

  • Energy tycoon Li Hejun, once China’s richest man, arrested

    Chinese authorities have detained Li Hejun, the billionaire founder of thin-film solar panel firm Hanergy, local media reported on Wednesday. Li, once dubbed China's richest man, has reportedly not been seen since his arrest by Liaoning police in the Chinese city of Jinzhou on Dec. 17, 2022. While some news sites reported that the reason for his detention was unclear, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News attributed Li's arrest to his company’s links to the Bank of Jinzhou.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Housing Stock -- Is It Right for You?

    The housing market is grinding to a halt. Rising mortgage rates and still-elevated commodity prices caused new single-family housing starts to decline 4% in November (the latest period), while residential permits tumbled 11% for the period. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index sits just above the lowest point hit during the onset of the pandemic.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Last year was brutal for growth stocks, but the sell-off has brought previous market winners to valuations that could set the stage for market-trouncing returns. There are plenty of great companies selling at attractive valuations right now. If you made it through 2022 with some extra cash, buying these top stocks could deliver satisfactory returns for decades.

  • Will Medical Properties Trust Maintain Its Ultra-High-Yield Dividend?

    One of the higher-paying dividend stocks right now is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities. Or is there a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity here? Many hospitals don't own their buildings; companies like Medical Properties Trust do.

  • Warren Buffett plowed $5 billion into Bank of America during the debt-ceiling crisis of 2011. Here's a look back at one of the most lucrative deals of his career.

    The famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO was enjoying a bath when he had the idea to buy a stake in the banking giant.