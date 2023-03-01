Should You Think About Buying SThree plc (LON:STEM) Now?

While SThree plc (LON:STEM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine SThree’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is SThree Worth?

Good news, investors! SThree is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £5.72, but it is currently trading at UK£4.57 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that SThree’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SThree?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SThree. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since STEM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STEM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STEM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for SThree and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in SThree, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

