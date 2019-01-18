Should You Think About Buying Strabag SE (VIE:STR) Now?

Strabag SE (VIE:STR), which is in the construction business, and is based in Austria, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the WBAG over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Strabag’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Strabag

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Strabag still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Strabag seems to be fairly priced at around 3.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Strabag today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €28.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Strabag has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Strabag?

WBAG:STR Future Profit January 18th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Strabag, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -20%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, STR appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on STR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Strabag. You can find everything you need to know about Strabag in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Strabag, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



