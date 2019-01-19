Should You Think About Buying Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY) Now?

Superdry Plc (LON:SDRY), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in United Kingdom, led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Superdry’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Superdry?

Good news, investors! Superdry is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £8.2, but it is currently trading at UK£5.08 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Superdry’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Superdry look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Superdry, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SDRY is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SDRY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDRY for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Superdry. You can find everything you need to know about Superdry in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Superdry, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

