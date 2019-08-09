Should You Think About Buying Tianneng Power International Limited (HKG:819) Now?

Tianneng Power International Limited (HKG:819), which is in the auto components business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$7.24 and falling to the lows of HK$5.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tianneng Power International's current trading price of HK$5.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tianneng Power International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Tianneng Power International

Is Tianneng Power International still cheap?

Good news, investors! Tianneng Power International is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.84x is currently well-below the industry average of 10.46x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Tianneng Power International’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Tianneng Power International look like?

SEHK:819 Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tianneng Power International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 819 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 819 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 819. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tianneng Power International. You can find everything you need to know about Tianneng Power International in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tianneng Power International, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.