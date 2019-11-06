Should You Think About Buying Tongda Group Holdings Limited (HKG:698) Now?

Tongda Group Holdings Limited (HKG:698), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Hong Kong, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tongda Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Tongda Group Holdings

What is Tongda Group Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.03x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.1x, which means if you buy Tongda Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Tongda Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Tongda Group Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Tongda Group Holdings?

SEHK:698 Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tongda Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 698’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 698? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 698, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 698, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tongda Group Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Tongda Group Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tongda Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.