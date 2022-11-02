Should You Think About Buying TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) Now?

While TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.34 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TRC Synergy Berhad's current trading price of RM0.30 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TRC Synergy Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is TRC Synergy Berhad Worth?

Good news, investors! TRC Synergy Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TRC Synergy Berhad’s ratio of 6.61x is below its peer average of 17.76x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. However, given that TRC Synergy Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from TRC Synergy Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of TRC Synergy Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TRC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TRC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for TRC Synergy Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in TRC Synergy Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

