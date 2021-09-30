Should You Think About Buying Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Now?

While Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$14.93 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tutor Perini's current trading price of US$13.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tutor Perini’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Tutor Perini worth?

Great news for investors – Tutor Perini is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $20.32, but it is currently trading at US$13.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Tutor Perini’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Tutor Perini look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Tutor Perini, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TPC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TPC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Tutor Perini as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tutor Perini (including 1 which is significant).

