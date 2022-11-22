Should You Think About Buying Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Union Pacific’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Union Pacific?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.83% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Union Pacific today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $193.27, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Union Pacific’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Union Pacific look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Union Pacific's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UNP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UNP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Union Pacific at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Union Pacific.

If you are no longer interested in Union Pacific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

