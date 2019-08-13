Should You Think About Buying Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Now?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $11.79 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $8.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Uniti Group's current trading price of $8.86 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Uniti Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Uniti Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.71x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 33.49x, which means if you buy Uniti Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Uniti Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Uniti Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Uniti Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Uniti Group, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? UNIT seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on UNIT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNIT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on UNIT should the price fluctuate below its true value.