Should You Think About Buying Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Now?

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €64.72 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €22.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Varta's current trading price of €23.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Varta’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Varta?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 32.3x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Varta today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Varta’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Varta generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Varta, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VAR1 seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on VAR1, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VAR1 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on VAR1 should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Varta is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those can't be ignored...

