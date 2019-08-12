Should You Think About Buying Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331) Now?

Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331), which is in the household products business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Vinda International Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Vinda International Holdings?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 49.18%, trading at HK$14.20 compared to my intrinsic value of HK$9.52. This means that the opportunity to buy Vinda International Holdings at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Vinda International Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Vinda International Holdings generate?

SEHK:3331 Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Vinda International Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in 3331’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe 3331 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 3331 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for 3331, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Vinda International Holdings.

