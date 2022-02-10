Should You Think About Buying Vista Group International Limited (NZSE:VGL) Now?

Vista Group International Limited (NZSE:VGL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$2.65 and falling to the lows of NZ$2.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vista Group International's current trading price of NZ$2.14 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vista Group International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Vista Group International worth?

Great news for investors – Vista Group International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is NZ$2.96, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Vista Group International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Vista Group International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Vista Group International's earnings are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VGL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VGL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

