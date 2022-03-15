Should You Think About Buying Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Now?

While Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£15.18 and falling to the lows of UK£9.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Watches of Switzerland Group's current trading price of UK£10.36 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Watches of Switzerland Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Watches of Switzerland Group?

Watches of Switzerland Group appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£10.36 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £7.52. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Watches of Switzerland Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Watches of Switzerland Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Watches of Switzerland Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WOSG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe WOSG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WOSG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WOSG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

