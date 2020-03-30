Should You Think About Buying Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6068) Now?

Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6068), which is in the consumer services business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Wisdom Education International Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Wisdom Education International Holdings still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.33x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.64x, which means if you buy Wisdom Education International Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Wisdom Education International Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Wisdom Education International Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Wisdom Education International Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 88% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wisdom Education International Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 6068’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 6068? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 6068, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 6068, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.