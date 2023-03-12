Should You Think About Buying Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Now?

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Zotefoams’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Zotefoams?

Zotefoams appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£3.45 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £2.81. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Zotefoams’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Zotefoams generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Zotefoams' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 74%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ZTF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ZTF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZTF for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ZTF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

