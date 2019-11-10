We Think BYD (HKG:1211) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that BYD Company Limited (HKG:1211) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for BYD

What Is BYD's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2019 BYD had debt of CN¥79.6b, up from CN¥61.3b in one year. On the flip side, it has CN¥11.0b in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥68.6b.

SEHK:1211 Historical Debt, November 10th 2019 More

A Look At BYD's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BYD had liabilities of CN¥109.1b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥26.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥11.0b in cash and CN¥63.6b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥61.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since BYD has a huge market capitalization of CN¥113.6b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While BYD's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.0) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.0, suggesting high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, one redeeming factor is that BYD grew its EBIT at 19% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BYD's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.