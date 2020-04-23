We Think Carry Wealth Holdings (HKG:643) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Carry Wealth Holdings (HKG:643) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for Carry Wealth Holdings

How Long Is Carry Wealth Holdings's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2019, Carry Wealth Holdings had cash of HK$50m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through HK$20m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of December 2019. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

SEHK:643 Historical Debt April 23rd 2020 More

How Well Is Carry Wealth Holdings Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that Carry Wealth Holdings increased its cash burn by 664% over the last year. That's not ideal, but we're made even more nervous given that operating revenue was flat over the same period. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Carry Wealth Holdings is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Carry Wealth Holdings Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Carry Wealth Holdings is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Carry Wealth Holdings has a market capitalisation of HK$135m and burnt through HK$20m last year, which is 15% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Carry Wealth Holdings's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Carry Wealth Holdings's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Carry Wealth Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.