Do You Think Catalent (CTLT) is an Attractive Investment Avenue?

Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “SMID-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.21% (net), compared to a -0.12% for its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was information technology sector, while the healthcare sector detracted from performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Jackson Square Partners highlighted stocks like Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is a drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies manufacturer. On December 21, 2022, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) stock closed at $43.45 per share. One-month return of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was 3.01%, and its shares lost 65.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has a market capitalization of $7.819 billion.

Jackson Square Partners made the following comment about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT): market leader in outsourced drug manufacturing with a focus on sterile fill/finish services; in the early innings of a business model transition towards more complex drug modalities that afford higher growth, returns on capital, and barriers to entry.”

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) at the end of the third quarter, which was 41 in the previous quarter.

