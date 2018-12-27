Here’s What We Think About Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:509) CEO Pay

In 2015 Sai Chit Shum was appointed CEO of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (HKG:509). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Sai Chit Shum’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited is worth HK$889m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$1.0m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$996k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$1.7m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Sai Chit Shum takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Century Sunshine Group Holdings has changed over time.

Is Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Growing?

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 8.5% a year, over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 68% over the last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can’t form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it’s one worth watching.

Has Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 75% over three years, some Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Sai Chit Shum receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. But the company isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders, and returns over three years are not good. I am not concerned by the CEO compensation, but it would be good to see improved performance before pay increases. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Century Sunshine Group Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

