We Think Chengdu Expressway (HKG:1785) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. (HKG:1785) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Chengdu Expressway Carry?
As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Chengdu Expressway had CN¥1.55b of debt, up from CN¥1.46b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has CN¥958.6m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥594.9m.
How Healthy Is Chengdu Expressway's Balance Sheet?
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Chengdu Expressway had liabilities of CN¥1.34b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥1.39b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥958.6m and CN¥238.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥1.53b.
While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Chengdu Expressway has a market capitalization of CN¥3.06b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
With net debt sitting at just 0.84 times EBITDA, Chengdu Expressway is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.8 times the interest expense over the last year. Also good is that Chengdu Expressway grew its EBIT at 20% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Chengdu Expressway can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Chengdu Expressway produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 70% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
The good news is that Chengdu Expressway's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. It's also worth noting that Chengdu Expressway is in the Infrastructure industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Chengdu Expressway takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. Given Chengdu Expressway has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.
