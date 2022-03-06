We Think Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Check out our latest analysis for Chimeric Therapeutics

When Might Chimeric Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2021, Chimeric Therapeutics had cash of AU$13m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$16m. That means it had a cash runway of around 10 months as of December 2021. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Chimeric Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Chimeric Therapeutics isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 126% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Chimeric Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Chimeric Therapeutics shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Chimeric Therapeutics' cash burn of AU$16m is about 27% of its AU$61m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Chimeric Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

We must admit that we don't think Chimeric Therapeutics is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its cash burn relative to its market cap acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its increasing cash burn to be downright troublesome. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, Chimeric Therapeutics has 7 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Sezzle Inc. ( ASX:SZL ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major...

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Any time is a good time to add to your positions in growth stocks -- even during market downturns. It recently launched pivotal phase 3 trials for two potential blockbusters: a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare

    The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. It isn't yet clear whether this is part of a bigger crypto market crash. As a crypto investor, there are several ways to prepare for a market crash.

  • U.S. stock futures sink Sunday as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    You only need to look at Ark Invest's ARK Innovation ETF to see that growth stocks have been struggling badly. The fund, which focuses on disruptive growth stocks, has fallen more than 30% in the past three months while the S&P 500 has declined just 4%. Two stocks that are not only growing, but also bringing in billions in free cash are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • 80% Don’t Rely on a Tax Professional to Do Their Taxes – Here Are the Top Mistakes They Make

    The deadline to file taxes is coming up quickly. The question is: if you're choosing to file them yourself, are you doing it correctly?5 According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 Americans...