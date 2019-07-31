Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (HKG:1763) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is China Isotope & Radiation's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that China Isotope & Radiation had CN¥150.0m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥2.63b in cash, so it actually has CN¥2.48b net cash.

A Look At China Isotope & Radiation's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, China Isotope & Radiation had liabilities of CN¥2.19b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥371.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥2.63b and CN¥1.72b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥1.78b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that China Isotope & Radiation's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that China Isotope & Radiation has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that China Isotope & Radiation grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if China Isotope & Radiation can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While China Isotope & Radiation has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, China Isotope & Radiation's free cash flow amounted to 21% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that China Isotope & Radiation has net cash of CN¥2.5b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 17% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is China Isotope & Radiation's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in China Isotope & Radiation, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.