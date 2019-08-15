We Think China Tianrui Automotive Interiors (HKG:6162) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. (HKG:6162) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for China Tianrui Automotive Interiors

What Is China Tianrui Automotive Interiors's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that China Tianrui Automotive Interiors had CN¥52.8m of debt in December 2018, down from CN¥93.1m, one year before. However, it also had CN¥33.4m in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥19.4m.

SEHK:6162 Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Healthy Is China Tianrui Automotive Interiors's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, China Tianrui Automotive Interiors had liabilities of CN¥205.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥17.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥33.4m in cash and CN¥133.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥56.6m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since China Tianrui Automotive Interiors has a market capitalization of CN¥181.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While China Tianrui Automotive Interiors's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.35 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.9 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Unfortunately, China Tianrui Automotive Interiors's EBIT flopped 13% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is China Tianrui Automotive Interiors's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.