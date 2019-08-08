What We Think Of China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:8199) Investment Potential

Today we'll evaluate China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8199) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings):

0.11 = CN¥20m ÷ (CN¥221m - CN¥37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) has an ROCE of 11%.

View our latest analysis for China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)

Does China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Services industry average of 11%. Independently of how China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 21% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8199 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 8th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) has total liabilities of CN¥37m and total assets of CN¥221m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.