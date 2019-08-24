We Think Cicor Technologies (VTX:CICN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cicor Technologies Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cicor Technologies had CHF55.0m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has CHF26.8m in cash leading to net debt of about CHF28.2m.

A Look At Cicor Technologies's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cicor Technologies had liabilities of CHF55.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CHF56.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF26.8m and CHF43.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CHF41.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Cicor Technologies has a market capitalization of CHF133.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cicor Technologies has net debt of just 1.1 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 8.4 times the interest expense over the last year. Another good sign is that Cicor Technologies has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cicor Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time.