We Think Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Cisco Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$14b ÷ (US$93b - US$25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Cisco Systems has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cisco Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Cisco Systems' ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Cisco Systems. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 68%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 33% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On Cisco Systems' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Cisco Systems has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 24% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

