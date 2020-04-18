What We Think Of Coles Group Limited’s (ASX:COL) Investment Potential

Today we'll evaluate Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Coles Group:

0.10 = AU$1.2b ÷ (AU$18b - AU$5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2020.)

Therefore, Coles Group has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Coles Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Coles Group's ROCE is around the 8.7% average reported by the Consumer Retailing industry. Regardless of where Coles Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Coles Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:COL Past Revenue and Net Income April 18th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Coles Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Coles Group has total assets of AU$18b and current liabilities of AU$5.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Coles Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Coles Group's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Coles Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.